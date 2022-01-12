888sport enters German football sponsorship market

London-listed 888 Holdings has signed its first sponsorship deal in the German Bundesliga, with its 888sport brand serving as an official partner of RB Leipzig.

The agreement will run until at least 2023 and will see 888sport benefit from TV-relevant advertising, including Cam Carpets next to the goals and LED-board animations, as well as a presence on RB Leipzig’s digital channels.

In addition, 888sport will present the RBL predictor game, which gives fans a chance to win special prizes such as signed shirts, VIP tickets and season tickets for next season over the course of the campaign.

“As in the rest of football, we are always looking to strengthen in the area of partnerships, especially those who fit our philosophy and orientation,” said RB Leipzig chief commercial officer Matthias Reichwald. “We have found one of these in 888sport and we’re proud that 888sport sees us as a suitable partner for their first entry into the Bundesliga.



“888sport is an established brand who would like to grow further on a national and international level, which exactly corresponds to our vision, and now we can take on this challenge together.”

888sport vice president Kieran Spellman commented: “We are proud to announce this long-term partnership with RB Leipzig, one of the most ambitious football clubs in Europe, and become their official partner.



“We can’t wait to support the club with their future development and do our part to help RB Leipzig continue to establish themselves as one of the top three teams in Germany. This comes alongside the regulation and successful licensing for 888sport in the German online sports betting market. This partnership is a signal of 888sport’s long-term commitment to Germany.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 1.17 per cent higher at 291.58 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.