PokerStars partners Red Bull Racing in Formula 1

Flutter Entertainment-owned online poker giant PokerStars has struck an exclusive partnership with Red Bull Racing ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The multi-year global partnership will see the operator's brand feature on the RB18 race car and race suits, encompassing PokerStars’ full offering of casino, poker and sports betting products.

“Following last year’s blockbuster Formula 1 season, I am delighted to kick off 2022 by announcing PokerStars as a new partner,” said Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO Christian Horner. “In our sport we see constant evolution, not only applied to the cars but also to new technologies that are focused on reaching the sport’s global fanbase to provide new and interactive experiences for them to enjoy.

“We are pleased to welcome PokerStars to the Team as F1 enjoys a period of growth in new and existing territories and look forward to getting the 2022 season underway together.”

Flutter International CEO Dan Taylor commented: “Red Bull Racing is an ideal fit for PokerStars because it’s not just about what you offer fans and players but the ethos and vision behind how you offer it. Part of our vision for PokerStars is to create the world’s most epic casino, built on player experiences, giving our community moments they’ll never forget.

“Red Bull Racing’s phenomenal success is built on their bold, innovative, and passionate ethos, which has led to incredible success both on the track and in becoming one of the world’s most popular sports brands. We’re looking forward to working with the Team and sharing further developments as the 2022 season approaches. We wish the Red Bull Racing team all the best for their new campaign.”

