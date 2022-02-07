This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betway signs first football sponsorship deals in Chile

7th February 2022 10:15 am GMT
Betway

Super Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has agreed its first sponsorship deals in Chile, signing up five football clubs as partners in the Chilean First Division. 

The initial two-year agreements will see Betway gain wide-spread visibility in Chile through branding on the first team home and away playing and training kits of Union La Calera, Coquimbo Unido, Everton, Audax Italiano and Deportivo Ñublense.

Betway's branding will also be visible on perimeter boards around each of the clubs' home stadiums and training facilities, as well as on backdrops for press conferences and media interviews.

“It’s a proud moment for us as we sign our first agreements in Chile with five fantastic football clubs in the First Division,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “The deals give us a great opportunity to showcase our products through the extensive list of both branding and activation rights that are included.

"We’re looking forward to working closely with each of our new five partnered clubs off the pitch, and we wish them all success on the pitch this season and beyond.”

Betway will also work with the five clubs to create and deliver exclusive content on their official websites and across all social media platforms, as well as creating fan zones and building activations at each of the stadiums.

Shares in Betway parent company SGHC Ltd (NYSE:SGHC) closed 2.78 per cent higher at $8.50 per share in New York Friday.

