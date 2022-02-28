Buffalo Sabres name FanDuel as official sports betting partner

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel has been named as the official sports betting partner of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

The partnership gives FanDuel the exclusive right to display its brand, sports betting odds, and promotions during Sabres broadcasts.

Sabres broadcasts will feature FanDuel in sports betting segments during the pregame show and after the first and second-period intermissions, with real-time betting odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook integrated throughout the broadcast.

"On the heels of bringing America's #1 Sportsbook to the great state of New York, we're excited to partner with the Sabres to infuse sports betting content into the hockey viewing experience," said FanDuel Group CMO Mike Raffensperger. "This is just the beginning for New York sports fans, and partnering with a fellow leader in the sports and entertainment industry lets us collaborate to take things to the next level."

FanDuel will also benefit from the use of official Sabres marks and logos in its marketing material, as well as in-arena signage at all Sabres home games.

Dan Misko, vice president of business development at Buffalo Sabres owner Pegula Sports & Entertainment, said: "We're proud to expand our relationship with FanDuel and extend its engaging content to Sabres fans. FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier sports betting destination for sports fans, and we're very excited for all that this partnership will offer our valued fans throughout the state of New York. We look forward to working with FanDuel for many years to come."

FanDuel already serves as the official mobile sports betting partner of the NFL's Buffalo Bills, who are also owned by Pegula Sports & Entertainment.