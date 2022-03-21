This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

VBET signs official partnership agreement with Paris FC

21st March 2022 6:37 am GMT
Football
Online betting operator VBET has signed an official partnership with Ligue 2 French football club Paris FC for the remainder of the 2021/22 season through to 2023.

The partnership will see the VBET logo displayed on the team's kit at all Ligue 2 matches in an effort to boost the profile of the brand in the French market, adding to its existing official partnership with AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

“We are very happy to support Paris FC. It is a great opportunity for VBET to be present alongside the second Parisian club, which is followed by real fans, evolves in the top three of its championship and has the means of its beautiful ambitions,” said VBET chief executive David Ozararat. 

Paris FC president Pierre Ferracci added: “We are delighted and proud that VBET is joining the circle of Paris FC partners. This new collaboration with a very dynamic player in its sector of activity illustrates the attractiveness of Paris FC and its development project in France and internationally. I would like to thank VBET for their support and for the great confidence they have shown in us. Welcome to VBET with Paris FC.”

