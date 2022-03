Latin America-facing operator Betcris is stepping up its investment in sports in the region with ten new club sponsorship agreements.

Building on its existing title sponsorship of the Betcris League of Honduras, the sports betting operator has agreed to sponsor nine of the ten teams in the league: Motagua, Marathon, Vida, Real España, Real Sociedad, Platense, Victoria, UPNFM and Honduras Progreso.

League leaders Club Olimpia Deportivo will be the only team not sponsored by Betcris.

“For us, [...]