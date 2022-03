Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet has signed a deal to become an official sportsbook partner of Canadian football team, the Ottawa Redblacks.

The multi-year partnership will see PointsBet Canada's logo featured on all Redblacks jerseys this season, while the operator will also benefit from branding across the club's TD Place stadium.

In addition, PointsBet becomes the new presenting sponsor of the PointsBet Sideline Club at TD Place.

“It is hard to imagine anything more Canadian than the [...]