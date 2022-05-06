888sport extends sponsorship agreement with the NFL

Online sports betting operator 888sport has agreed a new deal to continue its sponsorship of the National Football League (NFL).

888sport will serve as the official sports betting partner of the NFL in the UK & Ireland until 2025, expanding on their partnership over the last two seasons.

At the NFL's London fixtures, which are set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium later this year, 888sport will gain brand visibility on the exterior of the stadiums and throughout the fan zones, as well as on LED advertising boards during the games. This will be supported by brand presence on all TV matches and highlight shows.

888sport will also become the exclusive presenting brand of the NFL’s apps and Fantasy products, including Pick’em, the Super Bowl Challenge and Draft Predictor. 888sport will also broadcast video content, filmed in partnership with the NFL, across its social channels,.

“We are really delighted to be the official sports betting partner of the NFL and playing our part in the continuing growth and success of such an amazing brand and sport in the UK & Ireland,” said 888sport head of sport VP Kieran Spellman. “Our partnership will bring 888sport closer to the heart of live sport and continue to inspire us to create great content-rich and entertaining experiences for our customers. We are really looking forward to continuing our work with the NFL and cannot wait for the start of the new season.”

888sport director of international marketing and head of sponsorships Pedro Barreda commented: “This partnership is another great step forward for 888sport, in strengthening our presence across our core markets of the UK and Ireland and making us the NFL’s official betting partner for many years to come.”

National Football League NFL UK senior director Michelle Webb added: “We are very pleased to be continuing and expanding our partnership with 888sport. We look forward to working with them on innovative ways to create touch-points that will resonate with our fans and help us to reach a broadening audience.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 4.93 per cent lower at 177.40 pence per share in London Friday morning.