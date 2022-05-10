This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

BetMGM named sports betting partner of Houston Astros

10th May 2022 8:42 am GMT
BetMGM
OpenBet

BetMGM has been named as the exclusive Sports Betting Partner of Major League Baseball club the Houston Astros.

The partnership gives BetMGM brand exposure at Minute Maid Park, including a permanent outfield wall sign and rotational promotional messaging board.

“The Houston Astros are a monumental addition to our portfolio of strategic partnerships with professional sports teams across the U.S.,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “The organisation’s passionate fan base will be key to the growth of BetMGM throughout the South as we look for new ways to engage fans with unique experiences that go beyond the game.”

Astros senior vice president and general counsel, Giles Kibbe, added: “We are looking forward to our partnership with BetMGM. As we continue to strive for new ways to add to the fan experience, this partnership will provide another way for the Astros to engage with our fans.”

Related Tags
Advertising BetMGM Major League Baseball MLB Sponsorship Sports Betting Texas
Related Articles

Illinois sportsbooks sets new handle record in March

Fantasma debuts in United States with BetMGM

Sports Betting Platform Feature: To buy or not to buy

BetMGM and PointsBet fined for advertising violations in Ontario

Aspire Global lauds strong Q1 performance

MGM Resorts buoyed by Aria and Vdara in Q1

MGM Resorts makes $607m bid for LeoVegas

Wyoming online sportsbook wagers climb to $12.7m in March

Michigan iGaming operators hit record $131.7m in wagers

Maryland retail sports wagers reach $31.0m in March

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

Indiana sports wagers climb to $476.8m in March

Iowa sports wagers climb 45% in March

New York online sportsbooks take in wagers of $4.84bn in first quarter

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming