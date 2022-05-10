BetMGM named sports betting partner of Houston Astros

BetMGM has been named as the exclusive Sports Betting Partner of Major League Baseball club the Houston Astros.

The partnership gives BetMGM brand exposure at Minute Maid Park, including a permanent outfield wall sign and rotational promotional messaging board.

“The Houston Astros are a monumental addition to our portfolio of strategic partnerships with professional sports teams across the U.S.,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “The organisation’s passionate fan base will be key to the growth of BetMGM throughout the South as we look for new ways to engage fans with unique experiences that go beyond the game.”

Astros senior vice president and general counsel, Giles Kibbe, added: “We are looking forward to our partnership with BetMGM. As we continue to strive for new ways to add to the fan experience, this partnership will provide another way for the Astros to engage with our fans.”