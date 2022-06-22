This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Unibet agrees partnership with Dutch Eredivisie champions AFC Ajax

22nd June 2022 10:50 am GMT
Kindred Group's Unibet brand has signed a multi-year partnership with Dutch Eredivisie football club AFC Ajax.

The commercial agreement follows Unibet's recent licence approval by Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit, and will also see Unibet and Ajax work together to prevent betting-related match-fixing and to promote mental health and responsible gambling.

“We are extremely proud to work together with Ajax,” said Kindred Group general manager Netherlands Lennart Kessels. “Within our partnership, we will invest in Unibet Impact, which is is a unique program based on partnerships with professional and amateur sportclubs, and societal organisations.

"Unibet Impact is dedicated to fostering a safer and more responsible online gambling industry, while bringing fun and entertainment to the Dutch society. Specifically with Ajax, we want to focus on responsible gambling in relation to mental health.”

AFC Ajax commercial director Menno Geelen commented: “We are delighted to have Unibet as our newest partner. Kindred Group and its brands are well known for their dedication within the field of responsible gambling. 

"This will receive explicit attention in our partnership. Unibet distinguishes itself through their high-quality product offering that is enjoyed by fans. We will support this with joint content and initiatives. Above that, we will also commit to Unibet Impact.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading 2.88 per cent lower at SEK89.70 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

