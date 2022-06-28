Dafabet agrees Premier League sponsorship deal with AFC Bournemouth

Online betting operator Dafabet has agreed a sponsorship deal with newly-promoted English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth.

The agreement gives Dafabet prominent brand exposure on the front of the men’s playing shirts in the 2022/23 season, with the operator also supporting the club's Community Sports Trust to deliver projects that help get adults into work.

“Signing this partnership with Dafabet is extremely important in providing us with crucial revenue as a football club,” said Bournemouth commercial director Rob Mitchell. “The revenue will enable us to help with our club objectives of being competitive in the Premier League and our commercial goals that come with promotion.

“Dafabet have a huge presence in sport having worked with a whole host of clubs in different areas and we look forward to a successful partnership with them over the next two years.”

Dafabet head of sponsorships John Cruces added: “We’re very happy to announce the partnership and send congratulations to all at the club on the return to the Premier League. It’s no surprise to anyone, it’s the most watched league in football - so being on the front of the shirt gives us excellent branding worldwide.

“As with all our partners we will work closely with the club’s community sports trust, ensuring we support relevant fundraising events and offer tickets to all matches throughout the season. Finally, we look forward to the new season and are sure we’ll work together to achieve common goals.”