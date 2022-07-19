This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

188Bet and World Table Tennis partner for launch of WTT Champions event

19th July 2022 9:34 am GMT

Asian online sportsbook operator 188BET has been named as the official international betting partner of the inaugural WTT Champions event.

The partnership with World Table Tennis (WTT) gives 188BET in-venue branding opportunities and social media activations, with the event taking place this week in Budapest.

WTT Champions includes men's and women's events and features the 32 best players in the world.

“We are delighted to be partnering with 188BET,” said WTT head of partnerships sales in Asia-Pacific, Raphael Chen. “This is a partnership with several 'firsts' – the first WTT Champions event and WTT's first online gaming partner. We look forward to a fruitful and innovative partnership with this reputable company.”

188BET managing director Nigel Singer commented: “We are pleased to be partnering with World Table Tennis in the upcoming WTT Champions European Summer Series. Being the industry first in Asia to be partnering with World Table Tennis, we look forward for a successful event for our Asia audiences.”

