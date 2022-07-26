This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Gauselmann Group named gambling partner of VfL Osnabrück

26th July 2022 10:14 am GMT
Greentube

German gaming operator Gauselmann Group has been named as the official gambling partner of 3. Liga football club VfL Osnabrück. 

The partnership gives Gauselmann Group's MERKUR brand prominent visibility at the Bremer Brücke stadium, alongside access to VfL Osnabrück logos and marks for marketing purposes.

“MERKUR is the leading brand of the Gauselmann Group and stands for good entertainment wherever you play,” said Gauselmann Group marketing communications senior manager Nils Rullkötter.

“The headquarters of the family-run company are located in Espelkamp and Lübbecke in Eastern Westphalia and thus in the immediate vicinity of VfL. Many of our employees come from the Osnabrück region. With our partnership with VfL and our presence at the tradition-steeped Bremer Brücke, we want to show our solidarity as an employer with the home of our employees.”

3.Liga is the third tier of professional football in Germany, with VfL Osnabrück currently 6th in the league, which began its new season on 22 July.

VfL Osnabrück managing director Dr. Michael Welling added: “Such a valuable partnership with a company from the East Westphalian neighbourhood is an important building block for us. The "betting partner" area is already established through the league. For this reason in particular, it is important for us to gain our own partner from the immediate neighbourhood, with whom we can accompany the activities in close coordination.”

Related Tags
3.Liga Advertising Football Gauselmann Group Germany Merkur Sponsorship Sports Betting VfL Osnabrück
Related Articles

Gauselmann and Greentube join forces in Germany

Mernov secures first German online slots licence

Bede Gaming brings in Colin Cole-Johnson as CEO

Clarion: ICE to showcase small businesses as fifth major exhibitor pulls out

Novomatic and Zitro join exodus from ICE 2022

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet and ORYX Gaming

iSoftBet lands major content deal in Germany with Gauselmann’s Merkur Spiel

Bragg Gaming partners Merkur to expand Czech presence

Gauselmann wins bidding to acquire WestSpiel Group

Gauselmann’s Cashpoint awarded German sports betting license

Blueprint Operations appoints new head of product

Merkur Sportwetten increases stake in Belgium’s Betcenter

UK Lords report calls for overhaul of gambling regulations

Gauselmann Group expands online presence with stake in Bede Gaming

Blueprint Gaming launches new third-party developer programme

Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution