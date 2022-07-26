Gauselmann Group named gambling partner of VfL Osnabrück

German gaming operator Gauselmann Group has been named as the official gambling partner of 3. Liga football club VfL Osnabrück.

The partnership gives Gauselmann Group's MERKUR brand prominent visibility at the Bremer Brücke stadium, alongside access to VfL Osnabrück logos and marks for marketing purposes.

“MERKUR is the leading brand of the Gauselmann Group and stands for good entertainment wherever you play,” said Gauselmann Group marketing communications senior manager Nils Rullkötter.

“The headquarters of the family-run company are located in Espelkamp and Lübbecke in Eastern Westphalia and thus in the immediate vicinity of VfL. Many of our employees come from the Osnabrück region. With our partnership with VfL and our presence at the tradition-steeped Bremer Brücke, we want to show our solidarity as an employer with the home of our employees.”

3.Liga is the third tier of professional football in Germany, with VfL Osnabrück currently 6th in the league, which began its new season on 22 July.

VfL Osnabrück managing director Dr. Michael Welling added: “Such a valuable partnership with a company from the East Westphalian neighbourhood is an important building block for us. The "betting partner" area is already established through the league. For this reason in particular, it is important for us to gain our own partner from the immediate neighbourhood, with whom we can accompany the activities in close coordination.”