This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Codere Online sponsors boxing in Mexico with TV Azteca deal

25th July 2022 10:48 am GMT
Codere Online TV Azteca

Nasdaq-listed online betting and gaming operator Codere Online has agreed an intial six-month sponsorship deal with Mexico’s TV Azteca.

The agreement sees Codere Online serve as the exclusive sponsor of boxing on TV Azteca until the end of this year, with an option for renewal in 2023.

This gives the company prominent branding across the Saturday night fights broadcast by Azteca in Mexico, with the betting operator also developing exclusive digital content around these events.

“Boxing, along with football, is the most watched and entrenched sport in Mexico,” said the company. “Thanks to local figures of great recognition in different categories, such as Canelo Álvarez, Ángel Ayala, Israel Ramírez and Luis Rodríguez, among many others, it remains very current and has a large number of followers and fans.”

Codere Online offers online betting and gaming in Mexico and is also active in Colombia, Panama, the city of Buenos Aires, Italy and its home market of Spain. 

The company went public on December 1 through a business combination with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Shares in Codere Online Luxembourg SA (NSQ:CDRO) closed 8.70 per cent lower at $2.10 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Boxing Codere Online Grupo Salinas Mexico Sponsorship Sports Betting
Related Articles

Latin America drives Q1 revenue growth for Codere Online

Codere revenue soars as retail recovery continues in first quarter

Codere doubles Q4 revenue after land-based recovery

Mexico and Colombia drive Codere Online growth in 2021

bet365 expands LatAm presence with Buenos Aires launch

Rank and XLMedia make board changes as Chris Bell joins Nuevo Codere

Argentina’s Córdoba province approves iGaming regulations

Codere goes online in Argentina in the City of Buenos Aires

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Codere Online nominates six directors to form new Board

Codere losses continue despite Q3 revenue improvement

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Codere extends Real Madrid regional partnership

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Spain and LatAm drive online growth for Codere in second quarter

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution