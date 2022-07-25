Codere Online sponsors boxing in Mexico with TV Azteca deal

Nasdaq-listed online betting and gaming operator Codere Online has agreed an intial six-month sponsorship deal with Mexico’s TV Azteca.

The agreement sees Codere Online serve as the exclusive sponsor of boxing on TV Azteca until the end of this year, with an option for renewal in 2023.

This gives the company prominent branding across the Saturday night fights broadcast by Azteca in Mexico, with the betting operator also developing exclusive digital content around these events.

“Boxing, along with football, is the most watched and entrenched sport in Mexico,” said the company. “Thanks to local figures of great recognition in different categories, such as Canelo Álvarez, Ángel Ayala, Israel Ramírez and Luis Rodríguez, among many others, it remains very current and has a large number of followers and fans.”

Codere Online offers online betting and gaming in Mexico and is also active in Colombia, Panama, the city of Buenos Aires, Italy and its home market of Spain.

The company went public on December 1 through a business combination with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Shares in Codere Online Luxembourg SA (NSQ:CDRO) closed 8.70 per cent lower at $2.10 per share in New York Friday.