888 unveiled as new sponsor of Romania’s Dinamo Bucharest

Online betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has been named as the main sponsor of Romanian football club Dinamo Bucharest FC.

888 will support the 18-time Liga I champions as they fight to return to the top flight this season, with the operator's branding to feature on players’ shirts and training equipment, as well as throughout the club's Stadionul Dinamo.

As part of the deal, 888 will also create exclusive content for Dinamo’s YouTube channel.

“We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of Dinamo Bucharest, one of the most successful football clubs in Romania,” said 888 Holdings director of international marketing and head of sponsorships, Pedro Barreda Cabanillas.

“As a sizeable employer in Bucharest, and strongly committed to supporting our local communities and the Romania market, we are excited to support the team this season and play a key role in this chapter of its long history.”

Dinamo Bucharest Football Club general manager Vlad Iacob commented: “We are pleased to welcome 888 as our main sponsor. With deep ties to Bucharest and Romania, 888 shares our desire for Dinamo to succeed and get promoted to Liga I this season. We look forward to working with the team in the coming months.”

Dinamo Bucharest finished in 14th place in Liga I last season and was relegated via the play-offs to Liga II.