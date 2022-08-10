BetMGM becomes official sportsbook partner of the NFL in Canada

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has been named as an official sportsbook partner in Canada for the National Football League (NFL).

The multi-year deal with enable BetMGM to use official NFL marks in Canada and advertise on NFL-operated digital platforms throughout the region, having signed up as an approved sportsbook operator of the NFL in the US last year.

“Expanding our partnership with the NFL into Canada sets the stage for amazing opportunities as we begin the upcoming football season,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “We’re already seeing great interest from our Ontario customers and this collaboration truly elevates the BetMGM experience.”

NFL Canada senior director of corporate partnerships Gavin Kemp added: “We are thrilled to be working with BetMGM in Canada as an official sportsbook partner. BetMGM delivers a unique gaming platform to this emerging market and will enhance the NFL fan experience in Canada in new and innovative ways.”

BetMGM was among the first operators to go live in Ontario with its online sports betting and iGaming platform in April.