This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

BetMGM becomes official sportsbook partner of the NFL in Canada

10th August 2022 11:59 am GMT
Playtech

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has been named as an official sportsbook partner in Canada for the National Football League (NFL).

The multi-year deal with enable BetMGM to use official NFL marks in Canada and advertise on NFL-operated digital platforms throughout the region, having signed up as an approved sportsbook operator of the NFL in the US last year.

“Expanding our partnership with the NFL into Canada sets the stage for amazing opportunities as we begin the upcoming football season,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “We’re already seeing great interest from our Ontario customers and this collaboration truly elevates the BetMGM experience.”

NFL Canada senior director of corporate partnerships Gavin Kemp added: “We are thrilled to be working with BetMGM in Canada as an official sportsbook partner. BetMGM delivers a unique gaming platform to this emerging market and will enhance the NFL fan experience in Canada in new and innovative ways.”

BetMGM was among the first operators to go live in Ontario with its online sports betting and iGaming platform in April.

Related Tags
BetMGM Canada iGaming NFL Ontario Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Iowa sports betting handle climbs 21% in July

Hollywood Casino takes over as market leader in West Virginia

New York online sportsbook wagers continue decline into July

MGM Resorts benefits from growth in Las Vegas as BetMGM losses continue

Caesars launches online sportsbook in Wyoming

Wyoming sports betting market contracts in June

FanDuel takes top spot as Arizona sports wagers dip in May

Ohio sports betting licenses attract over 50 applications

Michigan’s iGaming and online sportsbook revenue nears $1bn mark in H1

MGM Resorts expands MLB partnership

Online drives 51% increase in Illinois sportsbook handle in May

Indiana sportsbook wagers climb 4% in June despite retail struggles

Maryland retail sportsbook wagers dip for third consecutive month

West Virginia full year sportsbook and iGaming wagers top $3.1bn

New York online sportsbook revenue slides to new low in June

Relax Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
G2E
Evolution
Digitain