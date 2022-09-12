Kindred Group signs expanded partnership with NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Kindred Group has agreed a three-year extension to its partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The new agreement runs until the end of the 2024/25 season and will see Unibet serve as the Eagles’ official casino, online casino games, and sportsbook partner.

As part of the agreement, Kindred’s Unibet brand will open a dedicated Unibet Landing location at Lincoln Financial Field that will host various fan engagement activities throughout the year.

”Our partnership with the Eagles has been a key pillar in Unibet’s strategy in Pennsylvania since the entry in the market and will continue to be an essential piece going forward,” said Kindred Group senior vice president of North America, Manuel Stan. “We are very pleased to continue the collaboration and continue to develop innovative and engaging projects both at the stadium as well as digitally.”

Philadelphia Eagles vice president of corporate partnerships, Brian Napoli, commented: “We look forward to extending our fully-integrated partnership with Unibet for another three years. Our growth in this emerging online space has enabled us to connect with Eagles fans in new and interactive ways thanks to Unibet’s forward-thinking approach to the industry.

"Through our continued partnership, we are excited to offer Eagles fans even more engagement opportunities, starting with the new Unibet Landing at Lincoln Financial Field this season.”

Kindred first agreed to become an official casino partner of the Eagles in November 2019, with the partnership expanded in October 2020 to also cover sports betting.

The latest partnership expansion will also see Unibet launch Eagles-branded mobile casino games, including slot and blackjack games developed by Pala Interactive.

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 0.82 per cent higher at SEK93.30 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.