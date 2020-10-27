Unibet to launch Philadelphia Eagles-themed blackjack and slot games

Kindred Group-owned operator Unibet has partnered Pala Interactive to launch its first professional sports-themed casino game in the US in collaboration with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles-themed blackjack game has gone live on Unibet’s mobile app for customers in Pennsylvania, with an Eagles-themed online slot game set to follow later this year.

“The partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles is truly special and this is a great testimony of how two perfectly aligned organizations can deliver fantastic innovative products for their fans and customers,” said Kindred US senior vice president Manuel Stan. “I am extremely proud of the work done by both teams to release the first ever professional themed sports casino game in the United States, and this is just the beginning.”

Philadelphia Eagles SVP of revenue and strategy Catherine Carlson said: “We are excited to collaborate with a forward-thinking partner like Unibet whose innovation continues to create new and exciting online opportunities for our fans.

“As the online gaming industry continues to emerge and expand in the marketplace, our partnership with Unibet takes us to a whole new level and allows us to be on the forefront of industry firsts, such as being featured in the country’s first professional sports-themed casino game.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading up 1.15 per cent at SEK68.70 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.