FanDuel and WNBA agree multi-year partnership renewal

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has agreed a multiyear partnership extension with FanDuel to serve as an Official Sportsbook Partner and Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the WNBA.

FanDuel has worked with the WNBA for the past five years and will now serve as an Official Sportsbook Partner, adding to its existing designation as the league's Official Daily Fantasy Partner and operator of the official daily fantasy game of the WNBA.

“FanDuel has made a concerted effort to support sports equity,” said FanDuel CEO Amy Howe. “We are tangibly acting to elevate female athletes and one important way to do that is growing strategic partnerships with an organization that is the true pioneer in the space – the WNBA. This new deal allows FanDuel to build and promote a true sports ecosystem around women's professional basketball including highlights now on FanDuel TV.”

FanDuel will benefit from a series of content integrations, including highlights accessible within its sportsbook and fantasy sports platforms from next season. The company also gains access to footage rights for FanDuel's owned and produced content across various platforms including the company's recently rebranded FanDuel TV and its new OTT network, FanDuel+.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert commented: “We continue to see increased interest from a broadening fanbase in the WNBA. Fans are seeking more ways to engage with our game, and FanDuel has been a great partner in growing their offering to meet that demand, as shown by our partnership renewal. In the seasons ahead, we look forward to building on this strong partnership and working with FanDuel to introduce increased offerings as part of our focus on new and innovative ways to drive fan engagement and enhance the fan experience.”

