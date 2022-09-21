This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
LeoVegas partners Serie A giants Inter Milan

21st September 2022 8:45 am GMT
LeoVegas
Greentube

LeoVegas Group has agreed a global partnership with Italian Serie A football club Internazionale Milano for the 2022/2023 season. 

LeoVegas will serve as the Regional Betting Partner of Inter in Europe and the Americas and will benefit from brand visibility through virtual advertising on sideline boards during matches, as well as access to digital content and co-branding opportunities.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Inter Milan, and it is an important step in our strategy to accelerate global brand visibility in sports betting,” said LeoVegas Group CEO Gustaf Hagman. “I look forward to offering LeoVegas customers worldwide ‘Nerazzurri’ insights: we are proud to be partnering with such an iconic club.”

Inter is one of the world’s most valuable football brands and one of Italy’s most successful football clubs with 19 Serie A titles and three European Cup/Champions League titles. It boasts an average stadium attendance of 65,000, with Serie A games also broadcast in more than 200 countries.

