Mansion Sports partners France’s Pau FC

French professional Ligue 2 football club Pau FC has agreed a partnership with online betting operator Mansion Sports.

The partnership will see the Mansion Sports logo displayed on PAU FC jerseys and training kit and across the stadium grandstand, while the club will benefit from increased exposure in Asia ahead of its club tour in Vietnam next year.

“We are happy to have a football club rich in history such as Pau FC to become part of the Mansion Sports family. We promise to deliver only the best to our esteemed partners,” said Mansion Sports Entertainment general manager Sunil Jamthani.

Pau Football Club owner Bernard Laporte-Fray commented: “We are delighted to realise today a new step in our international development through the partnership with Mansion Sports. This new cooperation opens the club's doors to a new territory with great potential, which augurs rich exchanges both in human and structural terms.”

Pau FC plays in Ligue 2, the second level of French football. Starting out as Bleuets de Notre-Dame de Pau in 1920, they split up to form Football Club de Pau in 1959.

In 1995, the club went under administration and was relegated to the fourth tier. Bernard Laporte-Fray became owner and reformed it as Pau Football Club, and its has since gradually climbed the French football hierarchy, joining Ligue 2 in 2020.