Gaming Intelligence
Fitzdares becomes official UK betting partner of Fulham FC

23rd September 2022 7:16 am GMT
UK bookmaker Fitzdares has become an official betting partner of London-based Premier League football club Fulham FC. 

Based in Mayfair, Fitzdares is one of the UK's oldest bookmakers and has been taking bets since 1882, while Fulham was formed in 1879.

“This partnership has its roots in the 19th Century and we are bursting with excitement to finally join up with London’s original football club,” said Fitzdares’ CEO William Woodhams. “Dare I say, the only place better to watch football than The Fitzdares Club is at The Cottage."

Fulham FC sales director Jon Don-Carolis added: “We are delighted to welcome Fitzdares as Fulham FC’s Official UK Betting Partner.  Our organisations are proud of our heritage and embrace innovation whilst providing a closer and more personal experience for our fans and audiences.

"An aligned partnership between The World’s oldest bookmakers and London’s original football club is poised to deliver a range of exciting and creative initiatives throughout the season.” 

Powered by FSB, Fitzdares is set to expand to Canada with the bookmaker working towards the launch of its online sportsbook in Ontario.

