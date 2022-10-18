Greenwood Gaming agrees new Philadelphia 76ers partnership

Greenwood Gaming, the parent company of Parx Casino and betPARX, has extended its partnership with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

The extended partnership designates Parx Casino and betPARX as official banner partners of the Philadelphia 76ers, with Parx Casino named as the official local casino of the 76ers and betPARX as the official winning partner of the team.

“betParx has been an incredible partner of the Philadelphia 76ers as they truly understand the passion and energy of our fan base,” said 76ers chief revenue officer Katie O’Reilly. “We are thrilled to have betParx and all of its offerings as an official 76ers banner partner. Through this extension, we look forward to sharing the betParx experience with our fans for many seasons to come.”

Parx Casino chief marketing officer Marc Oppenheimer said: “Parx Casino is excited to continue our relationship with the 76ers. Our partnership has been very productive and the 76ers business team is a great partner to work with.

“We look forward to continuing to be their official local casino and official winning partner as they continue their quest for an NBA title.”

betPARX interactive marketing senior director Gil Bushkin added: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers into the 2022-2023 season and beyond as an official winning partner of the team. This is a natural progression for betPARX after being presenting sponsor of the 2022 76ers playoff run.

“betPARX and the 76ers represent a perfect synergy that aims to bring the fans unforgettable experiences on the court and when using our mobile app this season even more than before with a whole new Win-For-All promotion and unique fan experiences for our customers.”