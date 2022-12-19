This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betway named as title sponsor of inaugural South African T20 league

19th December 2022 10:44 am GMT
BetConstruct

Super Group-owned online betting and gaming operator Betway has been unveiled as the title sponsor of SA20, a new Twenty20 franchise cricket tournament in South Africa set to take place in early 2023.

The Betway SA20 joins the operator’s cricket sponsorship portfolio that includes agreements with Cricket South Africa and Cricket West Indies.

Betway has also signed a brand ambassador agreement with South African-born former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is now a cricket commentatot.

“It’s a great privilege for Betway to become the title sponsor of the inaugural Betway SA20 as we continue to position ourselves as a market leader with our cricket offering on our sportsbook,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “With the competition drawing attention from all corners of the world and with the huge excitement building for the launch of the tournament, we are delighted to see the Betway brand continue to showcase its long-standing commitment to the sport with another top-tier sponsorship.”

Betway SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith said: “This is another significant milestone for us as we welcome Betway to our growing list of invested partners.

“They are a global brand with a passionate interest in cricket around the world and we look forward to seeing the Betway SA20 scale new markets and audiences globally.” 

South Africa’s premier T20 league begins on January 10, with 33 matches taking place in six iconic locations across the country: Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Paarl.

The Grand Final is set for the Wanderers in Johannesburg on 11 February, where the inaugural Betway SA20 champions will be crowned. 

Shares in Betway-owner Super Group Ltd (NYSE:SGHC) closed 2.74 per cent lower at $2.84 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Betway Cricket iGaming South Africa Sports Betting Super Group
