Stake.com seals FA Cup sleeve sponsorship deals

Online betting and gaming operator Stake.com has agreed a trio of sponsorship deals for this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup third round.

Stake.com will feature on the sleeves of Sheffield Wednesday, Gillingham FC and Cardiff City FC, as the three teams compete in the televised third round of England’s FA Cup on Saturday 7 January, 2023.

“We are delighted to have Stake.com on board with us for the Leicester game,” said Joe Comper, commercial manager at Gillingham FC. “The fact that such a large business want to support the Gills is great for us, and we thank them for their backing. Hopefully we can upset the odds on Saturday!”

Gillingham will take on Leicester City on Saturday, while Sheffield Wednesday face off against Newcastle United, with both games televised on BBC One. Cardiff City’s match against Leeds United will air on ITV.

“We're delighted to be sponsoring Cardiff City in one of the highlights of the FA Cup Third Round. The fixture has a rich history, and we wish our new partners the best of luck in replicating the success the last time the sides met in this famous competition,” said Dominic Rae, sponsorship manager for Stake.com.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring Gillingham in what looks like a classic FA Cup third round fixture with the stage set for a giant killing,” Rae added. “We wish our new partners the best of luck in delivering a famous FA Cup upset in front of a huge TV audience.”