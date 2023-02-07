Boyd Gaming partners NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

7th February 2023 6:24 am GMT
New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Boyd Gaming has entered into a new partnership with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

The agreement sees Boyd's 10 Las Vegas Valley casinos named as the official and exclusive local casinos of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

As a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium, Boyd Gaming will receive prominent signage and brand placement at the stadium, including rebranding the west side of the stadium's upper deck with brands of Boyd and its southern Nevada casinos.

Additionally, Boyd will be a presenting partner of one Raiders home game each year, and the Raiders' weekly in-season radio show will be "Presented by Boyd."

Boyd and the Raiders will also partner in regular customer promotions, communications and advertisements.

“Since arriving in Las Vegas, the Raiders have greatly enhanced and strengthened our city's reputation as the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World, giving fans across the country another reason to visit southern Nevada,” said Boyd Gaming president and CEO Keith Smith. “The Raiders have been equally committed to our community off the field, giving back generously to nonprofit organizations and charitable causes across the Las Vegas Valley.

“Boyd is proud to partner with an organization and team that share our long-standing commitment to the well-being of the southern Nevada community.”

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan added: “We are proud to partner with Boyd Gaming, who share our values of integrity and commitment to community. We know that with this respected partner, we will be able to provide Raider Nation with even more exciting activations and experiences.”

Shares in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) closed 2.24 per cent lower at $64.99 per share in New York Monday.

