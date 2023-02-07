LeoVegas agrees new global partnership with Inter Milan

MGM Resorts-owned LeoVegas has entered into a new global partnership with leading Italian football club FC Internazionale Milano.

The deal runs until the end of the 2024-2025 season and includes the placement of the group’s LeoVegas.news logo on the front of the men’s and women’s teams’ official training and warm-up shirts.

Both San Siro football stadium and Inter’s training ground Suning Training Centre will also be branded.

LeoVegas News has been Inter's official infotainment partner since last September.

“We are delighted to be able to announce this upgrade of the partnership between Inter and LeoVegas.News after just six months,” said FC Internazionale Milano CEO Alessandro Antonello. “The first part of the season was very successful and this new agreement bears witness to the value of our partnership.

“Following our training camp in Malta, the infotainment brand decided to strengthen their ties with Inter and boost their long-term visibility.”

LeoVegas Group chief marketing officer Niklas Lindahl added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Inter Milan and to be taking our brands to their huge, global fan base.

“One of our strategies at LeoVegas Group is to accelerate brand visibility in sports betting, and joining forces with Inter ensures that we’re on track to spread the greatest iGaming experience globally.”