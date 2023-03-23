win2day expands Austrian Tennis Association partnership

Austrian Lotteries’ iGaming arm win2day has expanded its partnership with the Austrian Tennis Association (ÖTV).

The agreement will see win2day continue as title sponsor of the win2day Austrian National Championships and the win2day Wheelchair Tennis National Championships.

In addition, the operator will support the women's, men's and disabled divisions in tennis, which will be known as the IMMOunited Tennis Bundesliga presented by win2day.

win2day has also named Nico Langmann, a 23-year-old wheelchair tennis player from Austria, as a tennis ambassador for the next two years.

“Tennis is a popular sport in Austria. Through our commitment, we reach players, events or officials,” said, win2day managing director Georg Wawer. “As in all other sports of the win2day sponsoring portfolio, the focus is also on the domestic scene. Nico, as the current top-ranked Austrian tennis player, will help us as an ambassador in our long-term partnership with the ÖTV to establish fair play and tennis as a perfect match.”

ÖTV managing director Thomas Schweda said: “I am very happy that we have found a new, very strong partner who will support the most important activities and areas of the Austrian Tennis Federation such as the national league, the national championships and especially inclusion, which is particularly close to my personal heart, in the coming years. win2day has already shown in the past what a big heart they have for disabled sports.”

ÖTV sports director and Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer added: “It is great to see and I am also personally very pleased that such a high-calibre company is so interested in our sport and wants to support it. You can also see in the other sports in which win2day is active that it is a very good, reliable partner.”