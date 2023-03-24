Olybet becomes official betting partner of DP World Tour

Olympic Entertainment Group’s Olybet brand has been named as an official betting operator of golf’s DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour).

The two-year partnership will see OlyBet serve as the Tour’s betting operator for Europe, with the exception of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“We are excited and privileged to announce a new European partnership between OlyBet and the DP World Tour,” said Olympic Entertainment Group and OlyBet chairman and CEO Corey Plummer. “OlyBet will bring to sports fans more of the excitement and thrill of the moments that are so unique to golf and the world-class players filling DP World Tour tournaments.

“Sports fans can follow the world of professional golf online through OlyBet and OlyBet TV and in person through any one of our 150 casinos or any one of our 90 sports bars where they can eat, play, and watch golf.”

DP World Tour consumer and commercial director Max Hamilton added: “We’re delighted to welcome OlyBet to our partnership community. As a market leader in the gaming industry across the region, they have aspirations to expand their reach through partnerships with major sports leagues and teams.

“At the DP World Tour, we look forward to developing with OlyBet a strong platform to further our fan engagement across Europe.”