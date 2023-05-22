This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetVictor partners Canadian basketball league

22nd May 2023 12:22 pm GMT
Playtech

BetVictor is looking to expand its presence in Canada after becoming the official sports betting partner for the 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

The 2023 CEBL season tips-off on Wednesday May 24 as the Ottawa BlackJacks host the defending 2022 Champion Brampton Honey Badgers.

The CEBL, which features 10 teams located in six provinces, concludes at the Championship Weekend in Vancouver from August 11-13.

“This partnership with BetVictor will not only offer cutting-edge online gaming experience to users but also an increased awareness of the CEBL brand globally," said CEBL CEO and co-founder Mike Morreale. “We look forward to bringing this personalized sports betting experience to basketball fans across Canada for all 107 games this season.” 

“I am proud to announce our sponsorship of the CEBL. We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting basketball league and to support the continued growth of basketball in Canada,” said BetVictor’s Samuel Boswell. “This partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to connect with Canadian basketball fans and showcase our commitment to providing the best sports betting experience possible.

“We have an extensive range of sports betting options which include live In-Play betting, parlays and futures markets; fans can bet on the games they love and experience the excitement of basketball like never before.”

