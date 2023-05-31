Betsafe extends Lithuanian Basketball Federation partnership

Betsson Group-owned iGaming brand Betsafe has extended its long-standing sponsorship deal with the Lithuanian Basketball Federation (LKF).

Betsafe will continue to support Lithuanian basketball as the main sponsor of the men’s national team, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which takes place in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines later this year between 25 August and 10 September.

“We are proud of such a long-lasting partnership with Betsafe. It started more than 10 years ago, coincidently right before the FIBA World Cup 2010,” said LTU Basketball president Vydas Gedvilas. “Throughout these years we‘ve enjoyed a number of great victories, and in the future, I have no doubt, we will win many more victories together.”

Betsafe managing director Aurimas Šilys commented: “It is a great honour for us to be part of Lithuanian basketball, to support the Lithuanian Basketball Federation and to be able to achieve victories together with the crown jewel of Lithuanian basketball – the men’s national team.

“LKF is our strategic partner in Lithuania and basketball is in the heart of every Lithuanian, so we are happy that the organization is growing and developing with our help.”

Kazys Maksvytis, head of the Lithuanian men’s national team, added: “A very important World Championship is ahead of us. We will have a long preparation period, also, a long trip to Asia awaits, but we will be ready, and we will strive to achieve our goals.

“We are grateful to the long-term sponsors of the federation, and we are happy to work together.”

