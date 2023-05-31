This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok

Betsafe extends Lithuanian Basketball Federation partnership

31st May 2023 7:56 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Betsson Group-owned iGaming brand Betsafe has extended its long-standing sponsorship deal with the Lithuanian Basketball Federation (LKF).

Betsafe will continue to support Lithuanian basketball as the main sponsor of the men’s national team, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which takes place in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines later this year between 25 August and 10 September.

“We are proud of such a long-lasting partnership with Betsafe. It started more than 10 years ago, coincidently right before the FIBA World Cup 2010,” said LTU Basketball president Vydas Gedvilas. “Throughout these years we‘ve enjoyed a number of great victories, and in the future, I have no doubt, we will win many more victories together.”

Betsafe managing director Aurimas Šilys commented: “It is a great honour for us to be part of Lithuanian basketball, to support the Lithuanian Basketball Federation and to be able to achieve victories together with the crown jewel of Lithuanian basketball – the men’s national team.

“LKF is our strategic partner in Lithuania and basketball is in the heart of every Lithuanian, so we are happy that the organization is growing and developing with our help.”

Kazys Maksvytis, head of the Lithuanian men’s national team, added: “A very important World Championship is ahead of us. We will have a long preparation period, also, a long trip to Asia awaits, but we will be ready, and we will strive to achieve our goals.

“We are grateful to the long-term sponsors of the federation, and we are happy to work together.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) closed in Stockholm Tuesday at SEK112.70 per share.

Related Tags
Basketball Betsafe Betsson iGaming Lithuania Sponsorship Sports Betting
Related Articles

Betsson signs first football sponsorship deal in Argentina

1xBet named as main sponsor of Peruvian second division

Betsson ordered to cease marketing in Finland

NeoGames sees strong revenue growth continue into first quarter

Swintt expands European presence with landmark Betsson deal

Betsson delivers fifth quarter of sequential revenue growth

NorthStar Gaming agrees deal to acquire Slapshot Media

Relax Gaming to roll out casino games with Interwetten in Greece

GI Games Round-Up: NetEnt, Inspired, Yggdrasil and more

Relax Gaming expands Betsson supply deal to Greece

Pariplay grows senior team with new VP of product

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, BF Games and more

Betsson goes live with Betsafe brand in Ontario

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Soft2Bet and more

Record year for Betsson as World Cup boosts Q4 results

coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
digitain
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok