Greentube’s StarGames agrees sponsorship with Hannover 96

Greentube-owned online casino brand StarGames has been unveiled as the new sponsor of German football club Hannover 96 for the 2023/24 season.

The sponsorship deal will see the operator’s logo feature on the 2. Bundesliga team’s training and warm-up kits, as well as on advertising displays in the Heinz von Heiden Arena.

The Lower Saxony club had the third highest average attendance in the German second division last season with over 30,900 fans, and finished the season in tenth place.

“It is a great honour to collaborate with a football club of such standing and with such established tradition,” said StarGames brand manager László Pados. “Commitment, passion and fair play are values that are important not only to Hannover 96, but also to us as fundamental cornerstones for our company and brand.

“Most of all, we are looking forward to supporting this team and its fans and helping them achieve success in what is a very competitive league.”

StarGames marketing manager Andreas Jansch added: “This partnership provides us with an exciting opportunity to reach the many 96 fans and demonstrate our enthusiasm for outstanding achievement, both on and off the pitch. We cannot wait to really get going.”

Christian Woike, director of sports marketing agency Sportfive, which brokered the deal, commented: “We are delighted to have gained a partner that has recently enjoyed success in strengthening its activities in the German market.

“As part of this partnership, we are assigning the status ‘team presenter’ for the very first time. This is a newly designed rights package that guarantees the partner high visibility in connection with the 96 first team.”