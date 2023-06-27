Betsson signs landmark sponsorship deal with Argentina’s Boca Juniors

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has agreed a sponsorship deal with Argentina’s biggest football club, Club Atletico Boca Juniors.

The strategic alliance will see Betsson’s logo feature on the upper front of the men’s and women’s first division football shirts for all local and international matches until the end of 2024.

Betsson Group CEO Jesper Svensson described the sponsorship as an “historic” agreement.

“Boca is unquestionably the most esteemed team in South American football,” he said. “It has been home to legendary players like Diego Maradona, who alongside other remarkable players, has elevated Boca to an iconic team globally.

“By sponsoring Boca, we are partnering with the most recognised sports brand in Latin America, thereby strengthening our rapid and consistent expansion in the region.”

Betsson’s logo will make its debut on Boca Juniors’ jerseys on Thursday when the team plays Monagas on the last day of the Copa Libertadores de America group stage.

“This alliance will mark a significant milestone for Betsson at a regional level,” said Betsson Group chief commercial officer Ronni Hartvig. “It will accelerate the exposure of our brand throughout Latin America and beyond.

“We are excited to enter into a partnership with a club that transcends borders, boasting of millions of supporters and fans all around the world.”

Based in Buenos Aires, Boca Juniors is Argentina’s most successful football club with 74 official titles, including 35 Primera División championships and 17 domestic cups.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS_B) were trading at SEK109.50 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.