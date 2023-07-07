Danske Spil’s Oddset agrees title sponsorship of Danish Cup

Danske Spil’s sports betting brand Oddset will serve as the title sponsor of the Danish Cup (Pokalen), the official cup competition in Danish football.

The new agreement will see the competition renamed as the Oddset Cup for the next three years, with the tournament kicking off on Tuesday 8 August.

“At Danske Spil and Oddset, we are happy to be the new main sponsor for the cup tournament,” said Danske Licens Spil CEO Karsten Fogh Holanng. “The traditional tournament is a meeting point for both the general public and the elite, and our customers have a great interest in the tournament.

“Therefore, it is natural for us to get involved here and help to improve the fan experience throughout Denmark and pay tribute to the many different levels in Danish football.”

Danish Football Association (DBU) acting CEO Kenneth Reeh said: “The cup tournament is the place where all clubs have the opportunity to reach the final and dream of the big cup.

“It is a fantastic tournament with proud traditions, and we are happy that Danske Spil will help strengthen the tournament and spread awareness of the many exciting matches across the country.”

Claus Thomsen, CEO of Divisionsforeningen, which represents the top three Danish football leagues, added: “We are very happy to have got Oddset as a new name sponsor for the cup tournament. Danske Spil is very involved in Danish sports and in football in particular - and is owned by several of the sports institutions.

“It is therefore a fantastic partner for us at the cup tournament. We are sure that Danske Spil and Oddset in particular will help to lift the tournament further.”