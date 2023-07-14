Paddy Power sponsors PDC’s World Darts Championship

Flutter Entertainment’s Paddy Power brand has been named as the main title sponsor of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The new three-year deal sees Paddy Power replace Cazoo as the sponsor of the tournament, which takes place at London’s Alexandra Palace between 15 December and 3 January 2024.

Previous sponsors of the event include Ladbrokes (2003-2014) and William Hill (2015-2022).

“When we agreed to step up to the oche with the PDC as new sponsors of the World Darts Championship, we knew we’d hit the bullseye,” said Paddy Power marketing director Michelle Spillane. “This tournament is the ultimate example of sport colliding with entertainment, a mix we at Paddy Power are naturally drawn towards.”

PDC chief executive Matt Porter added: “We’re delighted to welcome Paddy Power back to darts as our new title sponsors of the World Darts Championship – a deal which they’ve announced in their typically unique fashion with the help of some of our biggest stars.

“The World Darts Championship is the flagship event in our sport, and Paddy Power’s involvement will add extra excitement to an event which is already the highlight of the festive sporting period.”