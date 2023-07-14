Betway named official partner of Major League Cricket

Super Group-owned online betting and gaming operator Betway has become an official partner of the newly established T20 cricket league, Major League Cricket (MLC).

Major League Cricket Powered by Betway is a new T20 competition that began Thursday (13 July) and takes places in two stadiums in the United States; Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park in North Carolina.

The agreement comes after Betway sponsored South Africa’s new SA20 T20 cricket competition at the start of the year.

“It’s with great pride to announce that we’re powering the inaugural Major League Cricket; the newest innovative cricket competition in the world,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “Cricket is a globally renowned sport both we and our customers love, so we’re thrilled to be part of another new competition, which will aid the growth of the sport in the US and beyond.”

MLC’s six teams are the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.

The tournament will also feature stars of the sport including Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock and Jason Roy amongst others.

“Major League Cricket is bringing the world’s best cricketers to America, so it is fitting that the historic inaugural season will be “Powered by Betway,” who have become a renowned brand supporting global sports properties,” said MLC co-founder Sameer Mehta. “We are thrilled by Betway’s commitment to growing cricket in America and we can’t wait for a memorable season to get underway soon.”

Betway is currently live in eight states in the US and has sponsorship agreements with eleven NHL and NBA teams.

Shares in Super Group Ltd (NYSE:SGHC) closed 4.48 per cent higher at $3.03 per share in New York Thursday.