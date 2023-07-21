This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

nye expekt named official betting partner of Denmark’s Superliga

21st July 2023 9:06 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

LeoVegas Group's nye expekt brand has been named as the official betting partner of 3F Superliga, Denmark's premier football league.

The sponsorship deal gives nye expekt prominent brand visibility at stadiums, in TV broadcasts, and across the league’s digital channels, reaching an average of 16 million TV viewers and 1.6 million stadium visitors per season.

“I’m thrilled that nye expekt is well on its way to becoming a market leader in Denmark once again,” said Gustaf Hagman, CEO of LeoVegas Group. “This sponsorship deal with Danish 3F Superliga will help to ensure that all sports enthusiasts in Denmark know where to find the best live odds and combinations to add another level of excitement to their sports experience - across all sports!”

Nye expekt was relaunched in Denmark in May following a ten-year absence.

Claus Thomsen, CEO of the Danish League, commented: “We are happy to have an official betting partner for the 3F Superliga. There are many sports betting providers who rely on Denmark’s best football league, and therefore it is really important for us to have an official partner who will support and contribute to the 3F Superliga.”

Shares in LeoVegas Group parent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 0.36 per cent lower at $49.75 per share in New York Thursday.

