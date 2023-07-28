AdmiralBet sponsors German football club SV 07 Elversberg

Novo Interactive’s sports betting brand AdmiralBet has agreed a sponsorship deal with German football club SV 07 Elversberg.

AdmiralBet will become the new shirt sponsor of the recently promoted 2. Bundesliga club for the 2023/24 season, and gain brand exposure at the club’s Ursapharm-Arena stadium and across the club’s digital media.

“SV 07 Elversberg is a club with an impressive development,” said Novo Interactive managing director Daniel Henzgen. “We are looking forward to our time together in 2. Bundesliga and are proud to be the first private sports betting provider to partner this top Saarland club.”

SV Elversberg vice president Swen Hoffmann said: “With its digital offering, AdmiralBet stands for progress and excitement. These attributes fit very well with our club philosophy and form the basic elements for a successful cooperation in the coming years.”

SV Elversberg marketing & sales director David Strauß added: “After successful and project-related cooperations in recent years, we are very pleased to have AdmiralBet by our side for the coming season.

“In this regard, we look back on a long, trusting dialogue with the company, which has been steadily intensified and is now culminating in the premium partnership.”

Novo Interactive is a subsidiary of Novomatic's Lowen Entertainment, and offers online sports betting under the AdmiralBet brand and online slots under the Novoline brand.

Last week Novoline became the sponsor of another 2. Bundesliga club, FC Kaiserslautern.