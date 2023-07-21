This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Novoline named official partner of FC Kaiserslautern

21st July 2023 9:12 am GMT
Novomatic subsidiary Lowen Entertainment has agreed a sponsorship deal with German football club FC Kaiserslautern (FCK).

Lowen Entertainment’s Novoline brand will sponsor the 2. Bundesliga club for the 2023/24 season, gaining brand exposure at the club’s Fritz-Walter stadium and on shirt sleeves during DFB Cup matches.

“For 70 years, we have been at home as one of the leading German developers and manufacturers of gaming devices in Rhineland-Palatinate,” said Oliver Bagus, managing director at Lowen Entertainment. “The joy of being able to support FCK - a historic club in our immediate neighborhood - with our core brand Novoline as an exclusive partner is great.”

Novoline was among the first brands to be licensed to offer online casino games in Germany in 2022.

FCK managing director Thomas Hengen commented: “It is important to us to establish a close bond with our partners from the region. With Novoline, we are pleased about further support from a regional company based in Bingen. And of course, we hope above all that the sleeve presence in the DFB Cup will be seen as often as possible in the coming season.

