DraftKings signs partnerships with three NBA franchises

Sports betting and fantasy contests operator DraftKings has signed multi-year partnership deals with three National Basketball Association (NBA) franchises.

The operator has been named as an official partner of the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers, having become an official sports betting partner of the NBA late last year.

All three partnerships include the use of official team marks and logos, as well as various branding options.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we announce these multi-year partnerships with the Celtics, 76ers, and Pacers,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “The NBA represents DraftKings’ second-most-popular sport, and we are thrilled to offer our fanbase a continually unique and authentic sports gaming product.

“Each of these partnerships represent a common strategy and stress the importance NBA teams and DraftKings place on fan engagement and overall customer experience.”

The agreement with the Indiana Pacers sees DraftKings become the team’s official daily fantasy sports and sports betting partner.

“We are delighted to welcome DraftKings into the Indiana Pacers’ family of corporate partnerships,” said Pacers’ sports and entertainment president and chief operating officer Rick Fuson.

“With prominent in-arena presence, presenting sponsorship of our popular post-game show hosted by Eddie White and other elements, our fans are certain to understand the strength and value of this partnership for both of us. It truly is a win-win.”

DraftKings’ second deal with the Philadelphia 76ers sees the operator become the exclusive and official daily fantasy partner, as well as a sportsbook and online casino partner of the franchise.

76ers president Chris Heck commented: “Today marks a new, exciting chapter in the long-standing relationship between two of the sports industry’s most innovative companies, whose dedication to fan experience consistently raises the bar in the sports partnership space.

“The 76ers are proud to continue to stand alongside DraftKings as we together create and amplify expanded and differentiated opportunities for fans to engage with our team, dynamic players and sport.”

The third and final deal sees DraftKings become the official daily fantasy sports partner of the Boston Celtics, bolstering its presence in its hometown market.

“Daily fantasy sports players are amongst the most highly engaged NBA fans,” said Celtics team president Rich Gotham. “We’re happy to collaborate with our hometown partner, DraftKings, to serve Celtics fans through a variety of group activations and game day elements, including the presentation of our starting lineup across social channels.”

The NBA currently ranks among the most popular offerings for DraftKings customers, with 40 per cent of all bettors having placed a wager on an NBA game.