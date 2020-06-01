This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt

FDJ’s Sporting Index names Frankie Dettori as brand ambassador

1st June 2020 10:59 am GMT

FDJ-owned spread betting specialist Sporting Index has signed up three-time Champion Jockey Frankie Dettori as brand ambassador.

The partnership will see Dettori, widely regarded as one of the best jockeys of all time, carry the Sporting Index logo on his breeches and collar for the new Flat season, which recommences in the UK this week after a ten-week break.

Dettori has won 19 British Classics during an illustrious career, including two Derby wins at Epsom, and 251 Group 1 victories worldwide. He currently holds the Longines World’s Best Jockey Award and has done so for three of the last five years.

“Frankie is the face of Flat racing, if not horse racing as a whole, so it’s hugely exciting to have him as a Sporting Index brand ambassador,” said Sporting Index CEO Simon Trim. “He is often riding the most talked about horses of the season, like Enable and Stradivarius, and we’re delighted to be able to bring racing fans closer to that with his regular blog.

“Even though he has cost us plenty of money over the years, no-one has done more to promote the sport of horse racing and we couldn’t be happier to have him on board.”

Commenting on the partnership, Dettori said: “I’m over the moon to be joining Sporting Index ahead of the new Flat season. There are some top-quality horses that I can’t wait to get on this year, and I look forward to telling readers all about them.

“I saw over the winter that Barry Geraghty had plenty of success with Sporting Index on his breeches, so hopefully it’s the same for me too.”

Related Tags
FDJ Frankie Dettori Horse Racing Sporting Index United Kingdom
Related Articles

COVID-19 crisis hits gaming investors hard

Greek iGaming regulations exclude blacklisted operators

UKGC suspends EveryMatrix operating license

FDJ expands B2B capabilities with Sporting Group acquisition

Bragg Gaming Group strengthens board with new additions

Football Index adds gaming industry veterans to management

Playtech shares climb on solid first half revenue growth, US license application

Evolution opens first US live casino studio in New Jersey

Lottery drives AGTech revenue growth in first half of 2018

Evolution Gaming records 40 per cent revenue growth in Q2

William Hill signs up sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher as brand ambassador

Playtech launches football-themed content for casino and poker verticals

William Hill to operate sportsbook for new Atlantic City casino

GVC shares hit all-time high as online growth offsets UK retail weakness

Scout Gaming strikes DFS deals with Stoiximan and Betano brands

Oryx Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt