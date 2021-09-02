This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Evolution goes live in South Africa with SunBet

2nd September 2021 9:47 am GMT
Evolution
Pronet Gaming

Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has launched its live dealer games in South Africa with SunBet, the online betting arm of Sun International Hotel and Casino Group.

The SunBet online sportsbook now includes a full range of Evolution’s live dealer games through an integration with Bede Gaming, including live tables and game shows, with live games from Evolution subsidiary Ezugi to follow in the coming weeks.

The launch includes classic games such as Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat, live game shows such as Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt, Crazy Time, Dream Catcher, Lightning Roulette and Deal or No Deal Live, as well as popular live poker variants and First Person/RNG versions of key Evolution titles.

“In sports betting, SunBet is renowned for its astounding online betting experience across a whole range of sports, complete with sophisticated features such as Action Bets, over 100,000 Live in-Play events and Cash out,” said Nitesh Matai, general manager of sports betting at Sun International. “The world-class Evolution and Ezugi online live dealer offering now takes our online service for our customers to another level.

“Perhaps most exciting of all is that it provides all the live exhilaration of a visit to a modern casino plus a new generation of incredibly entertaining live game shows that offer huge variety and choice.”

Evolution Services CEO Dean Finder commented: “We are enormously excited by the potential of the SunBet partnership. Our live dealer solutions are extremely complementary to the existing Sun International and SunBet offering, not only in terms of replicating the land-based gaming experience but also by extending and diversifying their existing and very strong online sports betting offering.”

Shares in Evolution SA (STO:EVO) were trading 3.28 per cent higher at SEK1,507.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Bede Gaming Casino Evolution Ezugi Live Casino South Africa SunBet
Related Videos
Related Articles

Advertising fraud in iGaming and how to fight it

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Evoplay and more

Bragg Gaming shares climb 25% in Toronto ahead of Nasdaq debut

DraftKings enhances US in-play betting with Simplebet

Aspire Global CEO talks M&A, US and Brazil

RSI partners Evolution to offer Red Tiger games in Michigan

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Big Time Gaming, Playtech and more

Big Time Gaming launches enhanced Gold Megaways slot game

Evolution to launch live casino for Soft2Bet brands

BtoBet brings in Guy Gani as chief technology officer

Strong Q2 for Bally’s Corporation as revenue hits record $267.7m

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

FanDuel brings in Brian Borkowski to strengthen marketing team

Evolution approved to launch first live casino games in Michigan

digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Red
Aspire Global
Relax Gaming