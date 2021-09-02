Evolution goes live in South Africa with SunBet

Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has launched its live dealer games in South Africa with SunBet, the online betting arm of Sun International Hotel and Casino Group.

The SunBet online sportsbook now includes a full range of Evolution’s live dealer games through an integration with Bede Gaming, including live tables and game shows, with live games from Evolution subsidiary Ezugi to follow in the coming weeks.

The launch includes classic games such as Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat, live game shows such as Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt, Crazy Time, Dream Catcher, Lightning Roulette and Deal or No Deal Live, as well as popular live poker variants and First Person/RNG versions of key Evolution titles.

“In sports betting, SunBet is renowned for its astounding online betting experience across a whole range of sports, complete with sophisticated features such as Action Bets, over 100,000 Live in-Play events and Cash out,” said Nitesh Matai, general manager of sports betting at Sun International. “The world-class Evolution and Ezugi online live dealer offering now takes our online service for our customers to another level.

“Perhaps most exciting of all is that it provides all the live exhilaration of a visit to a modern casino plus a new generation of incredibly entertaining live game shows that offer huge variety and choice.”

Evolution Services CEO Dean Finder commented: “We are enormously excited by the potential of the SunBet partnership. Our live dealer solutions are extremely complementary to the existing Sun International and SunBet offering, not only in terms of replicating the land-based gaming experience but also by extending and diversifying their existing and very strong online sports betting offering.”

Shares in Evolution SA (STO:EVO) were trading 3.28 per cent higher at SEK1,507.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.