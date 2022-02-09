Scientific Games celebrates Azerbaijan lottery and sports betting launch

Scientific Games has rolled out its lottery and sports betting solutions in Azerbaijan under a ten-year exclusive supply deal with national lottery operator Demirören Holding.

The rollout with the national lottery, Azerlotereya, includes retail and digital lottery instant games, draw games, sports betting, and an omni-channel lottery gaming system, and builds on Scientific Games’ existing partnership with Demirören in Turkey.

"In Azerbaijan, we sought a proven, scalable solution for both retail and online betting," said Sinan Oktay, director of Demirören Holding. "Our partnership with Scientific Games has had great success in other large markets, and together we are offering a modern experience for bettors that will deliver strong results to the government of Azerbaijan."

The Azeri lottery’s new sports betting and virtual sports offering operates under the Misli brand.

"Congratulations to all involved with the success of the national lottery in Azerbaijan and the new sports betting launch," said Pat McHugh, chief executive of Scientific Games Lottery. "We appreciate the vision and trust Demirören has in our lottery expertise, systems technologies and ability to serve a large, multi-channel lottery market.

"We believe that Scientific Games offers a powerful sports betting solution that is tailored for government lotteries requiring a large-scale retail and digital betting program."

Scientific Games also works with Demirören in Turkey, where it offers sports betting at more than 5,000 retail locations for Demirören joint venture partner Sisal.

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) gained 2.29 per cent to close at $62.15 per share in New York Tuesday.