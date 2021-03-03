Lord Mendelsohn to take over as 888 chairman this month

London-listed iGaming operator 888 Holdings has announced that chairman-designate Lord Jonathan Mendelsohn will assume the role sooner than previously expected.

Lord Mendelsohn was expected to take over as chairman of 888 from Brian Mattingley in May, but this date has now been brought forward to 31 March with the announcement of Mattingley’s appointment as chairman of gaming supplier Playtech.

“It has been a great privilege to Chair 888 and serve its stakeholders during more than 15 years with the Group,” said Mattingley. “I am personally very pleased that someone of Jon's experience and calibre will succeed me as Chair and I look forward to following the progress of the Group.”

Lord Mendelsohn joined the board of 888 in September 2020 and has been serving as a non-executive director, and on the remuneration and audit committees, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities.

“I would like to thank Brian for his extensive contribution to the Group, and for the time we have spent together to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities, and I wish him well in his new opportunity,” said Mendelsohn. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with the Board and the management team to deliver the Group's growth strategy and generate further stakeholder value.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 0.99 per cent higher at 305.00 pence per share in London early Wednesday morning.