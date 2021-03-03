This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech appoints 888’s Brian Mattingley as non-executive chairman

3rd March 2021 8:14 am GMT
Playtech

888 Holdings chairman Brian Mattingley is set to join gaming supplier Playtech in June to assume the same role.

Mattingley is stepping down as chairman of 888 Holdings at the end of this month and will join Playtech on 1 June as non-executive chairman, succeeding Claire Milne, who has held the role on an interim basis since May 2020.

Mattingley was expected to step down from 888 in May to hand over to chairman-designate Lord Jonathan Mendelsohn, but this date has now been brought forward with mutual agreement.

“In selecting the new Chair, we wanted to appoint an individual with significant online gambling experience and a track record of delivering high levels of corporate governance and stakeholder engagement in a highly regulated and fast-growing industry,” said Milne.

“Over the course of the last 30 years Brian has delivered strongly in these areas and has been at the forefront of the development of our industry. We are delighted that someone of Brian's calibre is joining the Board and look forward to benefitting from his experience to support our continued progress and growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mattingley said he is very pleased to be joining Playtech at such an exiting time in the company’s development.

“Playtech is ideally placed to continue to build on its market leadership position and I look forward to working with everyone at Playtech to drive forward its strategy and capitalise on the opportunities ahead,” he added.

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) closed at 488.80 pence per share in London Tuesday, prior to this morning’s announcement.

