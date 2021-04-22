ComeOn Group goes live with Playtech casino suite

Gaming technology supplier Playtech has rolled out its suite of casino and live casino products across ComeOn Group brands.

The multi-year, multi-market partnership provides customers of brands such as ComeOn!, Mobilebet, Sunmaker and Snabbare with access to Playtech’s premium Live Casino and table games portfolio, as well as the popular Age of the Gods suite and both the Fire Blaze and PowerPlay Jackpot series.

“We are really excited about our new partnership with Playtech and the upside it will bring to our extensive portfolio of brands and markets. ComeOn Group is going through an exciting period and we have a strong position in the market where Playtech will play a key role moving forward,” said ComeOn Group chief executive Juergen Reutter.

“ComeOn Group will continue driving product innovation on its proprietary Casino platform and we believe that this new collaboration will take things up a notch. As a leading operator our mission is to take the player experience to the next level and we are confident that partnering with Playtech will do just that.”

Shimon Akad, chief operating officer at Playtech, added: “We are very proud that ComeOn Group has chosen to partner with Playtech. ComeOn is at the forefront of innovation and having the opportunity to work alongside them in multiple markets is hugely exciting for us.

“With a continued focus on growth in existing and newly regulated markets, Playtech’s core strategy is to offer long-term sustainability for operators and a safe, enjoyable environment for players. This new partnership with ComeOn is a great example of Playtech’s commitment to partnering with the right companies to bring an entertainment-led experience to international audiences across key regulated markets.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.37 per cent higher at 459.80 pence per share in London Thursday afternoon.