Gaming Intelligence
NetEnt agrees New Jersey casino supply deal with Tipico

28th July 2020 9:33 am GMT
Stockholm-listed casino games provider NetEnt has agreed a supply deal with Tipico for the regulated New Jersey online gaming market.

Tipico expects to launch in New Jersey before the end of the year with a broad selection of games, including NetEnt’s portfolio of popular video slots and table games and marketing tools such as Free Spins.

“We are happy that Tipico has chosen NetEnt to be one of their first content providers as they begin their US journey,” said Brian Kraft, vice president commercial at NetEnt Americas. “I’m looking forward to having our games in front of players and working with Tipico to grow their business in the US.”

Adrian Vella, US managing director of Tipico, added: “We are excited to begin our partnership with NetEnt as we kick-off our expansion into the US. With a proven track record in the regulated New Jersey market and their well-known catalogue of branded games, we're confident that our customers will love NetEnt's offering.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading down 2.65 per cent at SEK73.50 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

