Gaming Intelligence
Nebraska Lottery awards new contract to IGT

17th November 2020 9:42 am GMT
The Nebraska Lottery has awarded a seven-year contract to supplier International Game Technology (IGT) following a competitive procurement process.

The new contract extends a relationship which dates back to 1994 and will see IGT upgrade the lottery’s draw-based central system, provide new draw-based lottery terminals, and deliver its complete instant game supply chain solution.

“For more than 25 years, IGT's professionalism, expertise, services and solutions have been key to the Nebraska Lottery's efforts to maximize contributions to benefit the environment, education, the Nebraska State Fair, and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund,” said Brian Rockey, Nebraska Lottery Director. “We are very pleased to continue the trusted partnership we began with IGT in 1994, and look forward to the products, technology, and concepts they will bring in the future.”

Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Lottery, commented “IGT will leverage our decades of lottery experience to deliver industry-leading solutions that will provide the flexibility to help evolve, manage, and grow the Nebraska Lottery's sales now and in the years ahead.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with the Nebraska Lottery to provide proven technology and innovative games that will engage players and drive sales growth.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYS:IGT) closed 6.65 per cent higher at $11.38 per share in New York Monday.

