Minnesota Lottery partners Pollard Banknote for new mobile app

Toronto-listed lottery supplier Pollard Banknote has been awarded a mobile app development service contract by the Minnesota Lottery.

The contract will see Pollard Banknote develop a mobile lottery app for iOS and Android devices that aims to boost player engagement with the Minnesota Lottery.

The app will offer features such as ticket checking functionality, GPS lottery retailer locator, as well as information about the Lottery, including its Responsible Gaming program.

The app will also be enabled with opt-in social sharing capabilities that will allow players to share their winning experiences by connecting with various social media channels.

Online lottery sales will not be available through the app, although players can select their numbers on a digital draw slip for fulfillment at retail lottery locations.

"The Minnesota Lottery is excited to partner with Pollard Banknote to bring a new mobile app to our players," said Minnesota Lottery executive director Adam Prock.

"A new app will enable us to engage with players directly and provide them with convenient access to many facets of the Minnesota Lottery. We look forward to working with Pollard Banknote to bring the Minnesota Lottery app to the App Store and Google Play in order to drive excitement among our players and generate additional awareness and proceeds to the programs the Lottery supports throughout the state.”

Pollard Banknote senior director of sales & marketing, Byron Peterson, added: "Pollard Banknote is honoured to expand our longstanding partnership with the Minnesota Lottery to deliver a new mobile app to its players.

"The launch of the new app will play a fundamental role in establishing the Lottery's digital presence and expand its online engagement. We know firsthand that technology-driven lottery products are an excellent way to build effective and direct connections with players, and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership with the Lottery that will benefit Minnesotans for years to come."

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd. (TSE:PBL) closed 3.52 per cent lower at CAD$35.60 per share in Toronto Wednesday.