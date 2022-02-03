FanDuel reveals plans for United Center sportsbook

FanDuel has announced plans to open a sportsbook at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks.

Subject to approval by the Illinois Gaming Board, the new FanDuel Sportsbook lounge will open adjacent to the United Center atrium, with the venue initially offering a non-wagering space for fans while awaiting regulatory approval.

“As an industry leader in sports betting with a large and loyal existing customer base, FanDuel has a proven track record of innovation and excellence making them the perfect partner in developing the sportsbook at the United Center,” said United Center Joint Venture executive vice president and chief executive officer Howard Pizer. “It is designed to give sports fans a brand new, fully immersive sportsbook lounge experience unlike any other.”

The addition of a sportsbook within the United Center marks a strategic expansion of the partnerships FanDuel enjoys with both the Bulls and Blackhawks, which include media, VIP fan experience and advertising assets.

“Chicago sports fans are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world and plans for our sportsbook lounge inside the United Center reflect their excitement,” said FanDuel Group chief executive officer Amy Howe. “Our team has a track record of delivering incredible retail locations for fans, and we can’t wait to make this sportsbook lounge the premier destination for Chicago sports fans and a place where they can fully experience the FanDuel brand.”

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading marginally lower at 11,105.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.